Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Position Cut by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. Gabelli lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.69.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $204.93. The company had a trading volume of 11,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,572. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.02, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.94. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

