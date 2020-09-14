Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) PT Lowered to C$21.00 at National Bank Financial

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ELD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.75 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$14.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.29 and a 52-week high of C$17.46.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$354.85 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.8999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul James Skayman sold 14,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.30, for a total value of C$162,121.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$934,962. Also, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 16,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.60, for a total transaction of C$208,580.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$355,244.40.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

