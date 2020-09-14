Electroneum Market Capitalization Tops $55.02 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $55.02 million and $858,092.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges including Cryptomate, Cryptohub, CoinBene and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 56.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,191,225,006 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Liquid, CoinBene, Kucoin, Bitbns, Cryptohub, TradeOgre and Cryptomate. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.