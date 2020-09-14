Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Receives $170.92 Average PT from Brokerages

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.92.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 212,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $34,593,944.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,194,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,278,765,737.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 560,236 shares of company stock worth $92,148,441. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.99. The stock had a trading volume of 48,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.18. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

