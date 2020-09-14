Eloro Resources (CVE:ELO) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.82

Eloro Resources Ltd (CVE:ELO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.82 and last traded at C$1.82, with a volume of 77990 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.59. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 million and a P/E ratio of -42.68.

About Eloro Resources (CVE:ELO)

Eloro Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold and base metal properties. It holds a 90% interest in the La Victoria, a gold-silver property that consists of 16 mineral concessions covering an area of 8,930 hectares located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru. The company also holds various copper and gold projects in Québec, Canada.

