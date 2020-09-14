Elysium (ELS) Market Capitalization Tops $1,192.00

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last seven days, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the dollar. One Elysium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elysium has a market capitalization of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00461061 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000520 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00010705 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000636 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Elysium Profile

ELS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

