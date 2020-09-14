Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires Shares of 188,762 Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 188,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.23% of Avaya as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 489,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000.

NYSE AVYA traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.68. The stock had a trading volume of 24,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,815. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.95. Avaya Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.71). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Colliers Secur. began coverage on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avaya from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

