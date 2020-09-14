Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,039 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,981,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,582,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,179 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,837,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,306,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,933,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,199,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP stock traded up $1.01 on Monday, reaching $80.16. The company had a trading volume of 17,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,811. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.46 and its 200 day moving average is $83.33. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.31.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.