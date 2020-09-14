Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 214.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 43.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.41, for a total transaction of $256,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.37, for a total transaction of $626,745.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,075,186.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,939 shares of company stock valued at $19,178,750 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $13.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $396.57. 7,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,075. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.10, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.19. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.78 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.17.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.21 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

