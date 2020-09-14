Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Universal Display by 1,446.2% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Universal Display by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total value of $312,068.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 259,265 shares in the company, valued at $47,761,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mauro Premutico sold 11,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.31, for a total value of $2,072,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLED. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Display has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.13.

NASDAQ:OLED traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.52. 1,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,401. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $105.11 and a 1 year high of $222.20.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Universal Display had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

