Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $2.51 Million Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,639 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 84.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.67.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $202.80. 21,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,518. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.49. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $206.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total transaction of $365,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,789.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,102 shares of company stock valued at $17,502,742 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

