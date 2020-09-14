Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $2.38 Million in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,207 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,584,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,548,000 after purchasing an additional 247,541 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Everbridge by 109.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 944,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,502,000 after purchasing an additional 493,184 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 3.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 780,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,012,000 after acquiring an additional 25,395 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 65.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 765,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,371,000 after purchasing an additional 302,403 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Everbridge by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $3,251,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Imad Mouline sold 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total value of $423,949.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,629.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,085 shares of company stock valued at $9,905,298 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EVBG stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.60. 2,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,448. Everbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $165.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.20% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everbridge Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Everbridge from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Northland Securities started coverage on Everbridge in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Everbridge from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

