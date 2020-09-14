Engineers Gate Manager LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 33,007 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.07% of Crane worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CR. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Crane by 427.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 951,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,566,000 after acquiring an additional 771,060 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,294,000 after acquiring an additional 699,026 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 486,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,904,000 after acquiring an additional 281,223 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,708,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,602,000 after acquiring an additional 193,945 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 377.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after buying an additional 165,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CR. ValuEngine cut Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

In other news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $1,305,060.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,002.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CR traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.85. 3,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 90.73 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.30.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. Crane had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $677.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Crane Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

