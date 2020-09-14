Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 52,773 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 188.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,773 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.16% of SkyWest worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,410,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,015,000 after acquiring an additional 936,219 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,185,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,240,000 after acquiring an additional 550,347 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,027,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,100,000 after acquiring an additional 394,291 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 504,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after acquiring an additional 294,149 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 536,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,737,000 after acquiring an additional 236,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SKYW traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.50. 4,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average of $30.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.84. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $66.52.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $350.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.43 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.82%. On average, research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SKYW. BidaskClub upgraded SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SkyWest from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

