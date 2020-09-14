Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Holdings Lifted by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPD traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.24. 141,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,241,351. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $170,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,350,819.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $542,300 over the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

