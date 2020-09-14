EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives $16.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.11.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho began coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter worth $401,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 498,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 242.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 553,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 391,913 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of EQT by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 399,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 100,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.26. 150,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,903,240. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.47. EQT has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.11 million. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

