Equitable Trust Co. Acquires 162 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 725.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBAC. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $361.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.75.

NASDAQ SBAC traded up $5.43 on Monday, reaching $310.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,691. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $205.20 and a twelve month high of $323.02. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1,937.75 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $305.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.90.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.85). SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $507.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total transaction of $70,137.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

