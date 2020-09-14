Equitable Trust Co. Acquires 51 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,625,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,417,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in TransDigm Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,801,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.53, for a total transaction of $9,104,676.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Staer sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.22, for a total transaction of $1,764,741.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,624.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,424 shares of company stock worth $30,742,910. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TDG traded up $3.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $508.87. The stock had a trading volume of 16,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $476.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $421.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $200.06 and a twelve month high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.50.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

