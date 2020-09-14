Equitable Trust Co. Acquires 898 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,363 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,865,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 160,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,495,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,318. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.29. The stock had a trading volume of 612,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,890,480. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.28. The company has a market capitalization of $168.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.91.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

