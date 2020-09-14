Equitable Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 2,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKL. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $969.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Markel from $895.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,048.50.

MKL stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,053.04. The stock had a trading volume of 774 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,753. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,066.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $977.32. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $710.52 and a 1-year high of $1,347.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $13.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.70 by $4.96. Markel had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.