Equitable Trust Co. Buys 540 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 158,981.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,938,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,392 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $258,417,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 24.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,590,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,263,000 after buying an additional 512,077 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 19.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,724,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,606,000 after buying an additional 448,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,295,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,291,000 after purchasing an additional 434,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total value of $563,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total value of $100,011.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,755.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,331 shares of company stock worth $14,782,720. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $4.26 on Monday, hitting $282.41. 29,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,484,476. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $291.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $281.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.16. The company has a market capitalization of $136.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Argus boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.44.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

