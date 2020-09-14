Equitable Trust Co. Buys New Position in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,041,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS RHHBY traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.24. 550,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,899. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $309.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.88.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue raised Roche Holdings AG Basel to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

