Equitable Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,089 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $77.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,052,233. The stock has a market cap of $145.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 158.55 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.20 and its 200 day moving average is $87.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.14.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

