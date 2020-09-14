Equitable Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter worth $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 314.4% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,680,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.18. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $49.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $403,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,032 shares in the company, valued at $844,449.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $61,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,434 shares of company stock worth $4,682,700. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FAST. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.10.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.