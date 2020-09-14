Equitable Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 400.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,061 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 142,763 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $18,852,000 after purchasing an additional 73,256 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 35.2% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $217,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 57.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,890 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after buying an additional 23,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.08. 28,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,034,646. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $147.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.77.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.52.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $126,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,107.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.33, for a total value of $731,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,253.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,308 shares of company stock valued at $43,745,504 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

