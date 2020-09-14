Equitable Trust Co. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 312.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cable One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,849.14.

NYSE CABO traded up $35.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,810.00. 325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,349. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,843.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,741.15. Cable One Inc has a 1-year low of $1,031.39 and a 1-year high of $2,044.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.82 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.15 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cable One Inc will post 44.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 29.90%.

In other Cable One news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,924.69, for a total transaction of $621,674.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,553.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.21, for a total value of $2,607,088.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,337.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,356 shares of company stock worth $4,436,986 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

