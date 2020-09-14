Equitable Trust Co. Has $1.36 Million Position in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in BIO-TECHNE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,164,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BIO-TECHNE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $745,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,244,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $886,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH traded up $4.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $248.68. 1,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,822. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.21 and a 200 day moving average of $237.74. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 52-week low of $155.17 and a 52-week high of $286.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $175.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.70 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 31.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 9,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total value of $2,503,625.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,426.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 2,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.43, for a total value of $699,475.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,362,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stephens lowered BIO-TECHNE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Craig Hallum raised BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $328.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BIO-TECHNE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.44.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

