Equitable Trust Co. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1,094.1% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $34,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WCN traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.40. 6,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,452. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.43 and its 200-day moving average is $92.92. Waste Connections Inc has a twelve month low of $70.87 and a twelve month high of $105.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total value of $509,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,327.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $4,890,674.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 142,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,308,234.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

