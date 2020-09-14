Equitable Trust Co. Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,075 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $131.45. 228,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,054,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $238.08 billion, a PE ratio of -213.27, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.51 and its 200 day moving average is $114.79.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.37.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

