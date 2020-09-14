Equitable Trust Co. Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,101,000 after buying an additional 1,954,811 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,647,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,289,000 after buying an additional 270,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,044,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,993,000 after buying an additional 629,683 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,835,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,195,000 after buying an additional 180,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,654,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,408,000 after buying an additional 1,533,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 212,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $34,593,944.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,194,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,278,765,737.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 560,236 shares of company stock valued at $92,148,441. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.92.

Shares of LLY traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.74. 80,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,885,742. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.53. The company has a market capitalization of $141.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

