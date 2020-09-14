Equitable Trust Co. Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 54.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 59.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $304,480.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,909 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,847. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. CBRE Group Inc has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.69.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

