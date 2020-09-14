Equitable Trust Co. Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,423 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,254 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,893,175 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,351,303,000 after purchasing an additional 666,594 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,043,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,322,749,000 after purchasing an additional 295,585 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,365,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,064,077,000 after purchasing an additional 828,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.33. 611,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,663,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.33. The company has a market capitalization of $387.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.74.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.12.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,605 shares of company stock worth $22,085,775. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

