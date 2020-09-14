Equitable Trust Co. Has $1.99 Million Holdings in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,136 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co. owned 0.37% of QuinStreet worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 74.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the first quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,951. The stock has a market cap of $774.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. QuinStreet Inc has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $16.52.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $116.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 12,499 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $129,989.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,515.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 18,813 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $190,387.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,750 shares of company stock valued at $606,693 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QNST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barrington Research raised QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

