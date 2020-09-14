Equitable Trust Co. Has $2.49 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 43.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 847.5% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.28. 718,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,378,361. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.19.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

