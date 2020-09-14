Equitable Trust Co. Increases Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,365,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,852,850,000 after buying an additional 355,923 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,292,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $980,545,000 after acquiring an additional 803,856 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,846,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,985,000 after acquiring an additional 91,855 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,644,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,529,000 after acquiring an additional 119,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,980,000 after acquiring an additional 344,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $1.80 on Monday, hitting $205.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,572. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The company has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gabelli downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.69.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

