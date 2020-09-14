Equitable Trust Co. Increases Position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 502,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,303,000 after buying an additional 9,046 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Hilton Hotels by 130.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after buying an additional 89,564 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in Hilton Hotels by 119.1% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Hilton Hotels by 6.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the first quarter valued at $1,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Hilton Hotels from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hilton Hotels from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hilton Hotels from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hilton Hotels from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.56.

Shares of Hilton Hotels stock traded up $4.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.84. 67,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,033,655. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 728.08, a PEG ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 1.34. Hilton Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.65.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.11 million. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 86.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of Hilton Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

