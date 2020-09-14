Equitable Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,329 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 15.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,680,402 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $406,540,000 after buying an additional 636,272 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 492,785 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $43,005,000 after buying an additional 15,128 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 74.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 519,849 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,247,000 after buying an additional 221,305 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 13.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,316 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.48.

BBY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,550. Best Buy Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

In other news, insider Matthew M. Furman sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $611,390.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 290,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $24,889,229.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 831,230 shares of company stock valued at $73,599,179. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.