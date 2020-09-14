Equitable Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 254.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,576,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,725 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 37.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,332,000 after purchasing an additional 677,173 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at $27,743,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 763.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 579,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,905,000 after acquiring an additional 512,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 126.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 859,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,446,000 after purchasing an additional 480,488 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMB shares. TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.10.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.03. 37,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.75. The firm has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

