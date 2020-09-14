Equitable Trust Co. Raises Stake in Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,070 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co. owned approximately 0.53% of Capstar Financial worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Capstar Financial by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTR stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 781 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $232.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.07. Capstar Financial Holdings Inc has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $17.48.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $28.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. Analysts forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.27%.

CSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine cut Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Capstar Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

