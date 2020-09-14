Equitable Trust Co. Reduces Position in Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,430 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co. owned about 0.11% of Tronox worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Tronox in the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Tronox by 10.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Tronox in the second quarter valued at approximately $867,000. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tronox alerts:

Shares of Tronox stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.23. 38,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.21 and a beta of 3.08. Tronox Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Tronox had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox Ltd will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

TROX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.