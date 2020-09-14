Equitable Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,256 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 65.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 57.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 325.0% in the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 688.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 39.7% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $9.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $473.03. 117,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,731,500. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $437.91. The company has a market cap of $212.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $397.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.33.

In other news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $2,544,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,762,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,477,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 248,524 shares of company stock valued at $121,935,040. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

