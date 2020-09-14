Equitable Trust Co. Sells 550 Shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Blackline were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Blackline by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Blackline by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Blackline by 502.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 37,195 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Blackline in the 1st quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Blackline by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 476,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,087,000 after acquiring an additional 47,229 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackline alerts:

Shares of BL stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.28. 5,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,157. Blackline Inc has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $94.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.79 and a 200 day moving average of $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -113.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Blackline had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $83.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Blackline’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Blackline Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Therese Tucker sold 144,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total value of $12,395,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,594 shares in the company, valued at $13,613,708.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $2,252,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,089,595.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,013 shares of company stock worth $27,461,323 in the last 90 days. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Blackline from $54.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Blackline in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Blackline from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Blackline from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Blackline from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Blackline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Blackline Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.