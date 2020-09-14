Equitable Trust Co. Sells 5,770 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,770 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. owned about 0.36% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 529.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 13.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 44.2% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter valued at about $182,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MPAA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorcar Parts of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of MPAA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.49. 979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,158. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The stock has a market cap of $332.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $95.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

