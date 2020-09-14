Equitable Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,006 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Target by 888.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.10. 112,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,430,630. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $156.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,541,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,487 shares of company stock valued at $17,714,694 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.52.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

