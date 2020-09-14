Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

Shares of EQR stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.09. 57,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,507. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.66.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $653.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 395,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 19,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 19,799 shares during the period. TCF National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 25,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 89,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 164,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth $1,727,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

