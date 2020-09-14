EtherGem Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17,235.00 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. EtherGem has a market cap of $138,183.29 and $17,235.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EtherGem has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00045281 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $515.91 or 0.04802787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005101 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00061486 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00038604 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002438 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io.

Buying and Selling EtherGem

EtherGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

