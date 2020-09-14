Ethos (ETHOS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.65 Million

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Ethos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethos has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $482,296.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethos has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethos alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00045281 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $515.91 or 0.04802787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005101 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00061486 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00038604 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002438 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ethos Profile

Ethos is a token. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The official website for Ethos is www.ethos.io. Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io.

Ethos Token Trading

Ethos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.