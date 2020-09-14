Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Upgraded at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has $138.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Etsy from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.27.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of ETSY opened at $110.77 on Friday. Etsy has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $141.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.80, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The company had revenue of $428.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.37 million. Analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total value of $371,102.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,406.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $100,551.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,122.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 370,578 shares of company stock valued at $42,885,572 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Etsy by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,003,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,665,000 after buying an additional 3,899,952 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Etsy by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,395,000 after buying an additional 2,133,322 shares during the period. Valinor Management L.P. bought a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth $54,450,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Etsy by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,189,000 after buying an additional 1,041,562 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 8,694.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 986,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,689,000 after buying an additional 974,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.