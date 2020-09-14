Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.567 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Eversource Energy has increased its dividend payment by 20.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Eversource Energy has a payout ratio of 62.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eversource Energy to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.5%.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $82.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.25 and a 200-day moving average of $84.80. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 8.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ES. Guggenheim cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.60.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $258,030.00. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $499,556.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,051 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

