Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MRAM) Short Interest Update

Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MRAM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 466,900 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the August 15th total of 311,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Everspin Technologies news, VP Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 8,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $56,331.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRAM. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the second quarter worth $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the first quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 81.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the second quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRAM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.30. 953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,012. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12. Everspin Technologies has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.78% and a negative net margin of 23.99%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and embedded MRAM products, as well as magnetic sensors and aerospace and satellite electronic systems.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.